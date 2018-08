Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio-- A portion of Interstate 271 south is closed this morning for a semi crash.

The closure is between SR-14 and I-480 in Oakwood Village.

Large rolls of paper spilled onto the roadway. The driver was taken to the hospital.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be back open.

