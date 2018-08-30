General Mills offering new moms up to 20 weeks paid maternity leave

MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills announced a new extended benefits plan for its employees and it includes up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The company said, beginning in 2019, it is increasing fully paid time off for new birth mothers to 18-20 weeks. Parental leave (for fathers, partners and adoptive parents) has been increased to 12 weeks.

General Mills called the new plan an “industry-leading leave policy.”

“General Mills has been making food people love for over 150 years and our employees have always been our secret ingredient. We want to keep innovating in how we meet their evolving needs,” Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer, General Mills, said in a press release.

Today we announced a significant expansion of our U.S. employee paid leave benefits offerings, including an industry-leading leave policy for new parents https://t.co/U5vu29rxJ0 #generalmillslife pic.twitter.com/geIZYxHFKG — General Mills (@GeneralMills) August 29, 2018

The company also announced it’s offering the following to help the needs of employees at all life stages:

● Caregiver Leave: A new benefit in 2019, General Mills will now offer caregivers a two-week paid leave for the care of immediate family members with a serious health condition.

● Bereavement: An expansion of the previous plan, up to four weeks off for employees following the death of an immediate family member.

● Short-term Disability: An expansion of the previous plan, employees will receive 100 percent paid time for up to eight weeks and 65 percent of pay for up to 26 weeks.

