Fox Recipe Box: Weiner Schnitzel

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The 14th Annual Oktoberfest is cooking up all kinds of delicious German food Labor Day weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

Offical Oktoberfest chef John Roberto paid a visit to the morning show and shared his recipe for Weiner Schnitzel with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Oktoberfest spokesperson Candyce Traci reminded everyone that the festival also offers a lot more than just mouth watering food. Click here to learn more about the 14th Annual Oktoberfest.

Chef John Roberto's Weiner Schnitzel Recipe

Ingredients

1 schnitzel per person, about 4 oz

flour

1 scrambled egg (for 2 schnitzels)

breadcrumbs

vegetable oil for frying

Directions

Prepare 3 plates with flour, egg and breadcrumbs

Pound the meat thin using a meat tenderiser

Turn around the meat in the flour, shake off excessive flour

Turn around the meat in the egg, let the egg drip off

Season your Bread crumbs with Salt, Pepper, Garlic & Paprika

Finally, turn around the meat in the breadcrumbs, again shake off excessive crumbs

Heat vegetable oil in a nonstick frying pan, use a size that the schnitzel(s) fit in easily

Fry them at high to medium heat for about 7 minutes until golden brown,

Flip the Schnitzel about half way when golden brown