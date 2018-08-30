Five John Carroll students face charges after off-campus party gets out of hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Five local college students must face a judge after a large party got out of hand. Residents say the party-goers were not only loud, but destructive too.

Dashcam video from a University Heights police cruiser shows dozens of people leaving a party at a home on Warrensville Center Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the party got way out of hand.

"It was really, really loud, it was bad…there was a huge party, probably 100 to 150 kids back there, called the police and asked them to break it up and they did, and then all the kids started jumping over the fences and running through my yard," she said.

The woman says as the party-goers left, they damaged her property.

"They broke my fence, they ripped my flowers, ripped down my lights, it was not nice," said the resident.

Body camera video shows officers speaking with five of the six John Carroll University students who lived in the home.

They are all listed on the school's football player roster.

Each received a misdemeanor citation for disturbing the peace, even though one with relatives in law enforcement offered up police courtesy card:

STUDENT: "My father told me to also give you guys this.”

OFFICER: "Ok, well that's for traffic tickets, this is a criminal offense.”

STUDENT: “Ok, yes sir.”

OFFICER: “I appreciate that.”

STUDENT: “These are the offenses that I try to stay away from.”

OFFICER: “I think most people do."

John Carroll University released a statement which reads:

"All students enrolled at John Carroll University are expected to uphold community standards and act in a manner that shows respect for others, oneself, property and authority. The matter occurred at a private, off-campus residence and has been referred to the Office of the Dean of Students for review and any appropriate action."

"They're on the streets 'til three in the morning and they act like it's four in the afternoon…John Carroll's not here at night, they don't know what's going on with them," said the neighbor.

The woman says she has to deal with loud parties and disrespectful incidents on a regular basis.