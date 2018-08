Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of Northeast Ohio received a substantial amount of rain on Wednesday, up to an inch.

A few lingering showers this morning. Clouds start thinning out and humidity is slowly dropping. More sun in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid-70s. Those temperatures continues into Friday, where we'll see a bit higher humidity.

For the weekend, there is a stalled front to the north so we can't completely eliminate a slight risk for storms. Temps back in the 80s.