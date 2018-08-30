FDA recalls select nasal sprays, baby oral gels due to possible microbial contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- The Food and Drug Administration has recalled nasal products and baby oral gels manufactured at Product Quest Manufacturing LLC's Florida facility due to possible microbial contamination.

On Tuesday, Product Quest Manufacturing voluntarily recalled Lot# 173089J of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist due to a finding of microbial contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the FDA.

Out of caution, Product Quest reportedly expanded the recall all lots of nasal and baby oral gels within the expiration that were manufactured at the Florida facility.

There is no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and baby oral gels included in the expanded recall, however, the FDA says recall should be carried out to the retail level.

The recall includes products sold by CVS, Discount Drug Mart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Harmon, Meijer, Rexall, Rite Aid and Walgreens.

You can see a complete list of nasal sprays and baby oral gels included in this recall here. According to the FDA these products can be identified by checking the item code, product description, lot #, and expiration date.

According to the FDA, Product Quest will be notifying its customers an is arranging for return and replacement of all recalled products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 704-939-4342, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, EST.

