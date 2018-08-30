× Ex-employee at Memphis Kiddie Park indicted on child porn charges

CLEVELAND– A former ride operator at Memphis Kiddie Park was indicted on child pornography charges.

Miguel L. Wheeler, 33, faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The Department of Justice said Wheeler taking video and photos of an underage girl engaged in sexual activities between Feb. 13 and July 25. Authorities also found child porn on his phone, the indictment said.

The charges do not stem from his time working at the amusement park in Cleveland.