Donations sought for Hartville K-9 in need of surgery

HARTVILLE, Ohio– Hartville police are asking for donations to help pay for surgery for their four-legged officer.

K-9 Bill recently suffered a leg injury and has not improved. He’s set to have ACL surgery on Wednesday in hopes of getting him back to work.

The procedure is expected to cost more than $4,000.

Hartville’s K-9 Unit is funded solely by donations, not taxpayer money.

Police will be selling “Friends of Bill” T-shirts at the Lake High School football game Friday night.

Donations can be mailed to the Hartville Police Department K-9 Unit, 202 West Maple Street, Hartville, Ohio 44632. Checks can be made to the Harville Police K-9 Fund. You can also make donations at Hartville Village Hall and Consumers National Bank on West Maple Street.

At this time, there is no electronic method to make donations.