Cuyahoga County extends deadline for appeals of new property values

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County is extending the deadline for informal appeals of new property values.

The deadline to informally dispute property values was set for August 31, but that has been extended to September 14.

The county will also soon have an online calculator so people can figure out what the new values mean to their taxes.

Formal appeals are still set for January through March.

Tempers have been flaring as residents protest the latest property value assessments. They fear that higher property values will mean higher taxes.

