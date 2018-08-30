Browns lead Lions 7-0

DETROIT — The Cleveland Browns scored the first touchdown in their final preaseason game against the Detroit Lions. The Browns lead the Lions 7-0.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield made the first play of the game with a pass to tight end Devon Cajuste for 41 yards.

First play of the Great Lakes Classic: Baker Mayfield to Devon Cajuste for 41 yards! pic.twitter.com/lo88T6nyWl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2018

The Browns kicked off against the Lions at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mayfield was the starting quarterback and is likely to play the whole first half and maybe some snaps in the second half Thursday night in Detroit.

Mayfield has shown a lot of promise in the time he has run the Browns offense.

It is part of the team’s plan for him to go back to the bench in favor of quarterback Tyrod Taylor once the regular season begins.

Mayfield says he just has to build on each moment and not try to do too much.

Many of the Browns playing tonight will be evaluated and their jobs are literally on the line.

Speaking of the line. The likes of Greg Robinson, Shon Coleman and Austin Reiter have to have good games to stick around. Bear in the mind, the team can easily go to waiver wire to bring in others who can help.