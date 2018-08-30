Classes canceled at Buckeye Primary, Buckeye Intermediate School for mold

MEDINA, Ohio– Classes are canceled at Buckeye Primary and Buckeye Intermediate School on Thursday and Friday because of mold.

Buckeye Local Schools said mold was found in an isolated part of the intermediate school building. Further testing will be conducted Thursday and the district is consulting with air quality experts.

“Once the areas are contained, the mold will be extracted and the rooms, as well as the ventilation of those rooms will be professionally cleaned,” the school district said on its website.

Students are expected to return to school on Tuesday.

Extracurricular activities at Buckeye Junior High and Buckeye High School will go on as scheduled.