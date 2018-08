× 30-year-old dies after gas station shooting on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — A 30 year-old man was shot at the Sunoco gas station on W. 130th Street and I-71 South around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Cleveland Police.

EMS said the man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. at Metro.

Cleveland Police are continuing their investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.