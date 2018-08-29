Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cuyahoga, Medina & Summit counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Thunderstorms could be impacting the evening commute.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling in from northwest to southeast.

The National Weather Service has released a severe thunderstorm warning for Cuyahoga, Medina, and Summit counties in effect until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The impacted cities include Akron, Parma, Cuyahoga Falls, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, Kent, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Tallmadge, Streetsboro, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, Mogadore, South Russell, Stow, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights and Broadview Heights.

NWS says there will be 60 mph wind gusts and possible quarter sized hail. They say minor damage to vehicles is possible and to expect damage to trees and power lines.

For your protection they save to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of the building.

NWS has also released a beach hazards statement in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday evening through Thursday morning from Ottawa County, Ohio east through Erie County, Pennsylvania.

NWS says North winds will bring 3 to 5 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions to most northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania beaches, resulting in high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents.

Following the storm front we are expected to receive some cooler weather for the last few days of August.

