Two Medina elementary schools closed Thursday, Friday due to ductwork issues

MEDINA, Ohio — Waite and Northrop Elementary Schools in Medina will be closed Thursday and Friday due to an issue with with some of the brackets of the ductwork.

According to Medina City School District, an issue with some of the brackets of the ductwork on the east side of the building was discovered Wednesday afternoon at Waite Elementary School. They said, in a statement, “Upon immediate evaluation of the situation by our maintenance department, students and staff were relocated from that area and moved to a safe location within the building so as to not interrupt the learning environment.”

Northrop Elementary was reportedly constructed at the same time as Waite and utilizes the same bracket.

Officials said, “In order to ensure a safe school environment at both locations, further inspection will be conducted at Waite and Northrop to determine the cause and to repair potential issues. To ensure the safety of our students and staff Waite Elementary and Northrop Elementary will be closed Thursday, August 30th and Friday August 31st while the inspections and repairs are completed.”

The district said, “this issue is unique to the two new buildings and therefore we look forward to continuing academics with the majority of our students.”

No other school buildings in the district are reportedly impacted by this issue and will remain open and operating on their regular schedules.

The district said they will provide further information regarding the progress and completion of this project to parents of Waite and Northrop students via email Friday.

Officials say that at this time they are confident that both buildings will open and operate on regular schedules following the Labor Day weekend.