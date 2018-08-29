× Show Info: August 29, 2018

David Cooks: Stuffed Peppers

David shares one of his favorite slow cooker recipes!

Interior Designs for Fall

Get your home ready for the season with ideas from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

Sweet Corn 101

The team from Sirna’s Farm & Market is teaching you everything you need to know about choosing the best ears of corn.

Sweet Treats

Cindy and Megan from Sconefully Delicious demonstrate how to make their tasty scones.

Supporting Small Business

Learn all about the Ohio Good for Life campaign and the mission to support businesses through the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

CLE Chicken Food Truck

The new truck is stopping by to show off hand breaded chicken tenders, wings, poutine and gourmet sides!

Infinity Windows

Need to update your home? Infinity Windows is here to explain the benefits of fiberglass over vinyl.

Fresh Forward

We’re taking you to Subway in North Olmsted to learn all about the new Fresh Forward concept and a look at some new subs. Plus, find out how you can save some money on lunch today!

