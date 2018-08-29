Show Info: August 29, 2018
David Cooks: Stuffed Peppers
David shares one of his favorite slow cooker recipes!
Interior Designs for Fall
Get your home ready for the season with ideas from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
www.la-z-boy.com
Sweet Corn 101
The team from Sirna’s Farm & Market is teaching you everything you need to know about choosing the best ears of corn.
www.sirnasfarm.com
Sweet Treats
Cindy and Megan from Sconefully Delicious demonstrate how to make their tasty scones.
www.sconefullydelicious.com
Supporting Small Business
Learn all about the Ohio Good for Life campaign and the mission to support businesses through the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
www.ohiogoodforlife.com
CLE Chicken Food Truck
The new truck is stopping by to show off hand breaded chicken tenders, wings, poutine and gourmet sides!
Infinity Windows
Need to update your home? Infinity Windows is here to explain the benefits of fiberglass over vinyl.
www.infinitywindowsohio.com
Fresh Forward
We’re taking you to Subway in North Olmsted to learn all about the new Fresh Forward concept and a look at some new subs. Plus, find out how you can save some money on lunch today!
www.subway.com