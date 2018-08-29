24 treated for drug exposure at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio-- More than 20 people have been treated for possible drug exposure at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and emergency workers were called to the facility in Ross County just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

So far, 24 people were treated, including correctional officers, nurses and inmates. The patrol said there are no fatalities.

Naloxone, the drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, was administered to victims, and 300 more Narcan doses are available at the facility.

Nineteen patients were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, and most will be treated and released, a hospital official said. One person was admitted. Hospital President Jeff Graham would not comment on whether fentanyl was the cause.

The medical center is diverting ambulance traffic to other hospitals.

The contaminated cell block was cleared and inmates were relocated to other parts of the institution. A hazardous material decontamination team was called to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.