Police rescue puppy trapped inside car in 90 degree heat

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Two officers from the Sagamore Hills Police Department, along with the help of a resident and their dog, rescued a puppy from inside a locked vehicle Wednesday.

According to a post on the Sagamore Hills Police Department’s Facebook page, a resident was being pulled by their dog towards a vehicle in which a puppy was locked inside the car, in a cage, and under a blanket during 90 degree weather. The resident then contacted police.

Police said, “That means the inside of the car, especially UNDER a blanket, it was MUCH MUCH HOTTER!”

While Officer Ellis and Officer Pistone were rescuing the puppy, the owner reportedly came out to inform them that the puppy was fine. Police say the owner claimed they were “checking on it every hour.”

Police responded in their post saying, “WHAT?!? Most people know the interior of a car goes up 20-40 degrees on a hot day within MINUTES!”

The puppy was reportedly rushed to Sagamore Hills Animal Hospital for treatment and still remains there for observation.

According to the Facebook post, the owner was cited for cruelty to animals and will never get the dog back.

Lt. Piekarski of Sangamore Hills Police congratulated the officers saying, “Great Job Officers Ellis and Pistone!”