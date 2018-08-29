× Over 4,200 FirstEnergy customers without power in northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Several counties in northeast Ohio are experiencing power outages, according to the FirstEnergy Corp. website.

FirstEnergy reports that as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday 5,040 customers throughout Ohio have been affected by these outages.

Cuyahoga County was most affected as over 4,200 FirstEnergy customers are without power.

Other counties in northeast Ohio that are experiencing outages include Lake, Lorain, and Summit counties.

We will provide more updates as they becomes available.