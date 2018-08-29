Ohio teen who disappeared after father’s murder found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio-- An Ohio teen who was missing for more than a year was found safe on Monday.

Jacob Caldwell, 15, was last seen on Aug. 21, 2017 at a Walmart in Sugarcreek Township, Ohio.

About a week earlier, he witnessed his father's murder. His mother, Tawney Caldwell, and her boyfriend, Sterling Roberts, face charges in Robert Caldwell's death.

Last week, 10 electronic billboards started showing Jacob's picture. Sugarcreek police said they received a tip, which led them to a house in Miami Township late Monday night.

Jacob was living in the basement of the home with four adults. Police said they are associates of family members on his mother's side. Investigators do not consider it an abduction, but charges could be filed.

The teen, who appeared healthy, was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

39.612875 -84.248952