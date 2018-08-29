× No charges to be filed in complaint against Chagrin Falls Yours Truly restaurant

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – No charges will be filed against the owner of the Yours Truly restaurant in Chagrin Falls, after a customer accused him of misconduct.

The customer, Latia Phillips-Bey, claimed the owner of the establishment grabbed her arm and acted “extremely aggressive” after she complained and sent her food back.

The restaurant president released surveillance video of the incident in question and apologized on behalf of her team to Phillips-Bey for the unsatisfactory food experience.

A total of three tapes were turned over to the Chagrin Falls police, who sent the results of their investigation to the prosecutor.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor determined that there was no probable cause to file any criminal charges in the matter.

Dixie Singer, president of Yours Truly, released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

We are pleased that the Chief Prosecutor promptly reviewed the evidence, saw that no crime took place, and rendered his decision that there are no charges that can be brought against Yours Truly. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support from so many of our guests over the last few days. We consistently treat our staff, vendors and diners with respect. We consider them all part of our YT family.