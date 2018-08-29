New LEGOLAND built with imagination and ‘millions and millions of bricks’ opening soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ever wish you were inside a video game? How about one made of LEGOs?

Walking into the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Columbus feels like the next best thing.

The 36,000-square-foot LEGOLAND is still under construction, but will open to LEGO lovers (and kids at heart) everywhere Sept. 28. It’s located in the Easton Town Center.

“It’s going to be the ultimate indoor LEGO playground,” said Maxx Davidson, master model builder. “It might sound like an exaggeration, but it’s literally going to be millions and millions of bricks,”

There will be 10 different themed zones at the center, with everything from a 4D cinema and earthquake tables to a LEGO racers build/test area and two LEGO rides.

The Kingdom Quest ride was open to media Wednesday. It’s medieval-themed, and the goal is to “save the princess,” dodging trolls and skeletons along the way.

With the ride, a group of four to five guests hops aboard a “chariot” that’s equipped with laser guns. Each rider must hit as many targets as they can.

“It is a trackless ride where you you around an use your blasters to save the princess and you never know what kind of creatures will come around the corner,” said Jacob Kristensen, general manager.

The rider with the most points wins, and the princess is saved. There’s even a surprise at the end of the ride. We can’t tell you what that is — we’ve been sworn to secrecy!

The second ride, Merlin’s Apprentice, involves an “enchanted cart” with pedals. Riders “bike” their way to the sky, soaring to conjure Merlin’s spell.

“It’s a carousel-type ride, where the more you pedal the higher you go,” said Kristensen.

The center also includes a LEGO Miniland with over 1.5 million LEGOs. There are interactive models of Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati area landmarks, and the features glow as the land changes from day to night.

**Check out a time lapse of the Rock Hall model below**

“The Miniland alone has 1.5 million bricks, and that’s without all 10 of the LEGO play zones,” he said.

There are other LEGOLAND locations, but the Columbus center has its own unique feel, said Davidson, and it includes two different floors.

“There are some things in common,” said Davidson. “They all kind of have their own feel. So the cool thing about Columbus is we are the second largest LEGOLAND in America.”

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will open exclusively for annual passholders on Sept. 21. The center will then have a grand opening Sept. 28 that will be free to the public.

For much more, including tickets, click here.

40.053089 -82.915185