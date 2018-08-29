× Kent State University: Planned 2nd amendment rally not in compliance with university policies

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University says they have notified a recent graduate that she must stop advertising her planned second amendment rally.

The university released a statement Wednesday saying that Kaitlin Bennett, the recent KSU graduate whose graduation photo with her carrying an AR-10 went viral, must “cease and desist from advertising a planned rally because she has not registered the event and obtained approval as required by university policy.”

Bennett’s rally was planned for September 29 and includes multiple non-university affiliated speakers. The rally was also going to be livestreamed by an organization that Bennett works closely with.

The university said that the rally does not meet the university’s mandated policy that a registered student organization or university department must sponsor the event.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the “goal of the event is to create dialogue about campus carry, talk to students about why gun control doesn’t work, and bring gun owners and 2nd amendment supporters together.”

Bennett also hoped the rally would impact the university’s rules prohibiting the possession, storage, or use of any “deadly weapons” by students, faculty, and staff on campus. She wants this policy changed because it does not directly prohibit visitors from bringing weapons to campus.

According to their statement, “Kent State values respectful dialogue from all points of view. Consistent with our core values, we encourage open dialogue, freedom of expression and respectful discourse in an inclusive environment.”

However, KSU said that all event organizers must comply with applicable policies in order to hold a rally.

Fox 8 has reached out to Bennett for a statement. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

