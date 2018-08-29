Kent man arrested for rape of woman he met on dating website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff has made an arrest in a rape that began when the victim arranged to meet the suspect after connecting on a dating website.

Matthew Fountaine, 41, of Kent, was arrested for rape on August 27 and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Summit County Sheriff William Holland says that a 30-year-old woman made contact with Fountaine on a dating website called "Plenty O'Fish" on July 3.

The pair met up at her Coventry Township home. The victim says she drank a bottle of water and lost consciousness. She awoke hours later, naked, at an "unknown location" on the morning of July 4. She was treated at Akron General Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was performed.