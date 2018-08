CLEVELAND — The Indians announced on Wednesday that Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder issue.

Roster move: – Placed LHP Andrew Miller (left shoulder, external impingement) on the 10-day Disabled List, retroactive to August 27

– Recalled LHP Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ChsjcZ0YKQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 29, 2018

Miller returned Aug. 3 from the 60-day disabled list for right knee inflammation, but he only appeared in nine games during the last three weeks.

