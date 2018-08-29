× David’s Stuffed Peppers

½ lb ground beef

½ lb bulk Italian sausage

¾ C. uncooked white rice

1 medium onion chopped

2-3 cloves garlic minced

½ C. shredded parmesan or Romano cheese

1 tbs fresh chopped parsley

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

6 red bell peppers tops and seeds removed

1 C. beef broth

1 14 oz can chopped tomatoes

Slow cooker or crock pot

Combine first nine ingredients in bowl.

Fill hollow peppers almost to top. Using your finger or the handle of a wooden spoon, make a hole in the middle of the meat mixture about 3/4 deep into the pepper. This will allow for expansion during cooking.

Place peppers in crock pot. Pour beef broth around peppers. Top peppers with chopped tomatoes. Slow cook for 6-8 hours.

Serve with mashed potatoes!

Enjoy!