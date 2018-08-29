David’s Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed Peppers
½ lb ground beef
½ lb bulk Italian sausage
¾ C. uncooked white rice
1 medium onion chopped
2-3 cloves garlic minced
½ C. shredded parmesan or Romano cheese
1 tbs fresh chopped parsley
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
6 red bell peppers tops and seeds removed
1 C. beef broth
1 14 oz can chopped tomatoes
Slow cooker or crock pot
Combine first nine ingredients in bowl.
Fill hollow peppers almost to top. Using your finger or the handle of a wooden spoon, make a hole in the middle of the meat mixture about 3/4 deep into the pepper. This will allow for expansion during cooking.
Place peppers in crock pot. Pour beef broth around peppers. Top peppers with chopped tomatoes. Slow cook for 6-8 hours.
Serve with mashed potatoes!
Enjoy!