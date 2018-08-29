× Conneaut councilman indicted on sex-related charges

CONNEAUT, Ohio – A Conneaut council member has been indicted on sex-related charges, including corruption of a minor.

Phil Garcia, Ward 2 councilman, was indicted Tuesday on numerous counts, including rape, compelling prostitution, corruption of a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken to the county jail, according to the Star Beacon.

No details behind the charges have been released yet. Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson told the paper that deputies had been investigating Garcia “for a while.”