Cleveland councilman raises new concerns about police chases from eastern suburbs

CLEVELAND – Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek is raising new concerns about police chases from Lake County into Cleveland.

He wants the Willowick Police Dept to pay for damage to a Cleveland home caused this week when a Willowick patrol car crashed into that home during a chase.

For nearly two decades, Polensek has sounded the alarm about police chases from Lake County into Cleveland’s Waterloo and Collinwood sections. Suspects running from police often drive off I-90 onto those exits trying to escape. Time and again, those chases have ended with crashes into vehicles and buildings.

Polensek wrote to the city safety director, some sort of protocol or guidelines should be set up for outside police agencies coming into Cleveland. He says he recognizes the need to catch bad guys, but the Councilman also expresses frustration saying that Cleveland Police don’t get involved when outside police departments come into the city.

Polensek also wants Cleveland officials to ask Willowick to pay for repairs to the home hit in the latest chase. FOX 8 video from inside the home showed significant damage.

Meantime, the suspects in that chase got away.