× Cleveland Browns release Mychal Kendricks after insider trading charges

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Kendricks was charged for insider trading Wednesday. According to Department of Justice and FBI officials Kendricks reportedly made $1.2 million by trading before four acquisitions were announced. The alleged crimes happened from July 2014 to March 2015.

The Browns’ General Manager, John Dorsey released a statement Wednesday night saying,

“Prior to signing Mychal, we were informed that there was a financial situation that he had been involved with in 2014. We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. From what was communicated at that time and based on the numerous questions we asked and further due diligence on our part, including checking with the league office, there was no information discovered that conveyed otherwise. Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we’ve gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this situation, we will have no further comments.”

Earlier Wednesday, Kendricks apologized in a statement released by the team saying, “I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence.”

If convicted, he faces 25 years in prison and a $5.25 million fine.