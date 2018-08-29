× Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks is facing federal charges for insider trading.

Kendricks made $1.2 million by trading before four acquisitions were announced, Department of Justice and FBI officials said during a news conference on Wednesday. The alleged crimes happened from July 2014 to March 2015.

“I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence,” Kendricks said in a statement released through the Browns.

Damilare Sonoiki, 27, of Beverly Hills, Calif., was also charged. Investigators said Kendricks gave him Eagles tickets and about $10,000 in cash.

“To this point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become a football player. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions,” Kendricks said.

He said he is cooperating with the investigation. If convicted, he faces 25 years in prison and a $5.25 million fine.

Kendricks was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Eagles and was a member of the 2018 Super Bowl Championship team. He was released earlier this year and signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

“We are aware of the situation and in communication with the league office as we gather more information. Mychal will not make the trip to Detroit. We will comment further at the appropriate time,” a Browns spokesman said.