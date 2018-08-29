× Body of man discovered under rubble in Olmsted Township home

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Authorities in Olmsted Township are investigating the death of a man at a home on Lewis Road, between Water Street and Nobottom Street.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check after a woman told them her husband, Joseph Hollo, 68, of Middleburg Heights, left to feed animals and work on the grounds at a vacant home earlier and she had not heard from him since.

When police arrived at the home, they were unable to locate Hollo outside. When they looked inside the home, they found that the main floor had collapsed. Hollo was found buried beneath the rubble.

Due to the unstable condition inside the home, police called in the Southwest Emergency Response Team, which specialized in rescue and recovery in confined areas. Special equipment was brought in to help clear the debris.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League was called to assist with the cats and one horse on the property.

Lewis Road, between Water Street (Olmsted Falls) and Nobottom Road (Olmsted Township) will be closed until further notice.