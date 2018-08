Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Tuesday was day #16 in the 90s of 2018, but changes are coming Wednesday with a strong cold front.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast into the early morning:

Directly following the passage of the front, we’ll get a break from our tropical feel with some cooler weather for a few days as we prepare to say goodbye to August.

Weather updates, here.