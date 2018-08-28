Teen gets very special wish granted.. and it’s something that will let him help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- A very special wish was granted to a 14-year-old in Wadsworth by the Make-A-Wish Foundation Tuesday.

Micah Ramunni could have asked for anything, but wanted a golf cart so he could help out on his family’s farm, the County Line Family Farm on Fixler Road.

“Every wish is meaningful, but Micah especially, he wants to play a role in his community and be able to help his community,” said Christina Urycki with Make-A-Wish.

Micah suffered a stroke at three months old and developed hydrocephalus or water on the brain, which led to a severe seizure disorder.

“They did not think he was gonna make it, so much of the brain was compressed,” said his mother, Renee Ramunni.

The determined little boy survived, but with cerebral palsy, extensive allergies and constant seizures triggered by perfumes and other scents, which makes it virtually impossible for him to leave the family’s farm.

Micah also needs special medications and can never be left alone.

Renee home schools Micah, and his father Joe actually quit his job five years ago so that he could stay home and work on the family’s organic farm, which engages in Community Supported Agriculture or CSA.

Now with the new customized golf cart, Micah will be able to do much more and help out on the farm as well on his new EZ-GO Terrain 250.

Lake Erie Golf Carts worked with Make-A-Wish to make it happen.

“It’s a little lifted car, really has that cool factor. It has the knobby tires; we put some safety belts for him,” said Frank Cisterino, president of Lake Erie Golf Carts. “I’m thankful to the organization for bringing me on this.”

Dozens of family and friends were at the farm when Micah finally arrived home and saw the golf cart for the first time.

The stunned teen exclaimed, “What is this?”

At first he was so overwhelmed he ran off on the farm, but then returned shortly and took his first ride with his father.

“He likes to be where I am and part of what I’m doing,” said Joe, “And now he can.”

“It’s really gonna give meaning,” said Renee Ramunni, trying to fight back the tears. “It’s gonna give meaning to his life, because there are so many things he can’t do."

