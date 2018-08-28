So sweet! Baby giraffe makes her debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Precious photos and video show the debut of a baby giraffe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Aella, a two-month-old Masai giraffe calf, was born on June 29 at more than five-feet tall; she is now about six-feet tall.

Disney Parks said guests aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom should be able to easily spot her as she is the youngest and smallest giraffe in the herd.

Up until her debut, Aella was bonding and nursing with her mom, Lily, behind the scenes.

Disney says the giraffe’s birth marks a first for her parents: mom, Lily, and dad, George. They were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan, which ensures responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species.

**Read more, here**