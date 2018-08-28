× Show Info: August 28, 2018

Prosperity Social Club

Chef Ed is sharing the secret to the perfect vodka sauce just in time for an upcoming vodka party.

Savor Summer Tremont Vodka Release Party

Prosperity Social Club, Tremont

1-4p Saturday, September 1st

Featuring Western Reserve Distillers

www.prosperitysocialclub.com

Canary Travel

Angie McClure stops by with the travel deal of the week!

www.canarytravel.com

Dinerbar on Clifton

The longtime Lakewood staple is back with a mix of new menu items and classic favorites.

www.facebook.com/DinerbarOnClifton

Bourbon Banana Splits

Yum! Pav’s Creamery shows off their famous sweet treat!

www.pavscreamery.com

Plaza Nueva Mexican Grill

Head out to Brooklyn for some delicious, authentic Mexican food.

7106 Biddulph Road

Brooklyn, OH 44144

Toasting to Summer

Raise your glass to the final days of summer. Sommelier Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic shows off summer wines.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Oktoberfest

Labor Day Weekend

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

FREE Parking

www.clevelandoktoberfest.com

Go Ape

Enjoy the outdoors from new heights with ziplines and a rope course in the Cleveland Metroparks.

https://goape.com

Dr. Marc

There’s new research into Melanoma and protecting yourself from skin cancer.

www.ccf.org