Show Info: August 28, 2018
Prosperity Social Club
Chef Ed is sharing the secret to the perfect vodka sauce just in time for an upcoming vodka party.
Savor Summer Tremont Vodka Release Party
Prosperity Social Club, Tremont
1-4p Saturday, September 1st
Featuring Western Reserve Distillers
www.prosperitysocialclub.com
Canary Travel
Angie McClure stops by with the travel deal of the week!
www.canarytravel.com
Dinerbar on Clifton
The longtime Lakewood staple is back with a mix of new menu items and classic favorites.
www.facebook.com/DinerbarOnClifton
Bourbon Banana Splits
Yum! Pav’s Creamery shows off their famous sweet treat!
www.pavscreamery.com
Plaza Nueva Mexican Grill
Head out to Brooklyn for some delicious, authentic Mexican food.
Plaza Nueva Mexican Grill
7106 Biddulph Road
Brooklyn, OH 44144
Toasting to Summer
Raise your glass to the final days of summer. Sommelier Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic shows off summer wines.
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Cleveland Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
Oktoberfest
Labor Day Weekend
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
FREE Parking
www.clevelandoktoberfest.com
Go Ape
Enjoy the outdoors from new heights with ziplines and a rope course in the Cleveland Metroparks.
https://goape.com
Dr. Marc
There’s new research into Melanoma and protecting yourself from skin cancer.
www.ccf.org