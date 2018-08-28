Road closed after OSHP cruiser crashes into utility pole during chase

TWINSBURG, Ohio — A portion of Ravenna Rd. in Twinsburg was closed early Tuesday after an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser crashed into a utility pole while chasing a suspect.

According to OSHP, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch and the OSHP cruiser smashed into a utility pole.

Ravenna Rd. is closed from Ridgewood Dr. to E. Idlewood Dr.

The man driving the SUV ran from the scene of the crash. He was captured and taken into custody about two streets away from the crash.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital. No information was released on the trooper’s condition.

The reason Ravenna Rd. is closed in Twinsburg…………… https://t.co/s6JvLUz4Gn — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 28, 2018

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say why the suspect was being chased.

