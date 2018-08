SANDUSKY, Ohio – Someone stole a 4H participant’s quilt from the Sandusky County Fair last week.

The fair was held from August 21-26th at the Sandusky Fairgrounds.

The Sandusky County 4H Advisory Committee is offering a $250 reward for any information that leads to the return of the quilt, which was “stolen from a young lady at the fair..”

The Sandusky County sheriff’s department is asking that anyone with information to contact them at 419-334-6457.