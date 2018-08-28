Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ed is sharing the secret to the perfect vodka sauce just in time for an upcoming vodka party.

Savor Summer Tremont Vodka Release Party

Prosperity Social Club, Tremont

1-4p Saturday, September 1st

Featuring Western Reserve Distillers

www.prosperitysocialclub.com

Vodka Sauce Recipe

1 lb. cooked pasta – Penne

1-28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 T. olive oil or butter

1/2 diced onion or shallots

1 T. chopped garlic (2 cloves)

1/2 c. heavy cream

1/3 c. Western Reserve vodka

2 oz. shredded Asiago or Parmesan, plus more to top

chopped basil

pinch of red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil or butter in a saucepan. Lightly brown onion and garlic for 1-2 minutes.

Add vodka and simmer about 1-2 minute to let alcohol evaporate.

Whisk in heavy cream. Add crushed tomatoes.

Continue whisking on low heat, add cheese, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes. Whisk until cheese is melted.

Stir in basil.

Add cooked pasta to saucepan, stir and continue to cook on low heat until pasta is hot, 1-2 minutes.

Portion pasta into shallow bowls, garnish with more basil and top with cheese as desired.