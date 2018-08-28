× Pay up for profanity? You could get a ticket for swearing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach-goers, listen up. You may want to watch your mouth in this popular vacation destination.

According to Myrtle Beach Online, people who are caught swearing could be fined or even head to jail.

The ordinance, which reportedly falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense, states a person can’t direct any “lewd, obscene or profane words toward another person.”

Myrtle Beach Online reports the city brought in more than $22,000 last year from swearing citations: 289 tickets, each averaging about $77.

A police officer said the goal of the ordinance is not tickets; instead, it’s to have people obey whatever rules or ordinances are in place.

