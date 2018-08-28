LIVE VIDEO: Parma police officer involved in multiple vehicle accident; portion of Snow Road shut down

PARMA, Ohio — A Parma police officer was injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, according to Parma police

The department tweeted that one of its officers was involved in a four-car crash. Police said Snow Rd. will be shut down between W. 54th St. and Ridge Rd. until further notice.

According to police, a vehicle was heading eastbound on Snow Road in the curb lane. That vehicle tried to move over and struck the vehicle in the lane next to it; the impact sent that vehicle into the path of a westbound vehicle. Police said they made contact and that sent the westbound vehicle into the police cruiser, which was in the curb lane traveling westbound. The police vehicle then went off the road and into a telephone pole.

Police said the officer and two other people were injured. They were all taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is not known.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.

Snow Rd. will be shut down between W. 54th St. and Ridge Rd. until further notice. Parma Officer involved in four car motor vehicle accident. — Parma Police Department (@ParmaPolice) August 28, 2018