Overnight construction leads to huge delays into Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's orange barrel season in northeast Ohio, and on Tuesday, overnight construction lead to massive delays as commuters made their way downtown.

Crews had the two left lanes on I90 East at Ontario blocked off. Those lane closures led to back ups on I71 to Linndale, I77 to the 480 split, I76 down to 480 and I90 East all the way to West 117th.

The lanes closures 90E from Ontario have 71 backed to Linndale/ 77 before 480 / 176 to 480 / 90E from W.117. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 28, 2018

The lanes closures 90E from Ontario have 71 backed to Linndale/ 77 before 480 / 176 to 480 / 90E from W.117. 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 28, 2018

In a statement to Fox 8, ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland cited this as the reason for the huge delays:

[We] learned that the contractor working on I-90 eastbound was not off the road by 6 a.m. and will be addressing this with them. We sincerely apologize for the delays and will work to ensure it does not happen again.

Fox 8's Patty Harken had some advice for commuters who were yet to head out:

90 E construction at Ontario, accident on 90W at Eddy - traffic a mess today. Use your sick day! Bosses, not your employees fault! — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 28, 2018

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. crews began removing some of the cones, which Patty says should lead to some relief on I90 and 77N.