Multi-state alert issued for four endangered Ohio siblings abducted by mother

LIMA, Ohio – A multi-state alert has been issued after four abducted, endangered children who were taken by their non-custodial mother from Lima, Ohio.

Police say that Marianne Merritt is believed to be heading toward Florida with her boyfriend in a dark blue, 2000 Chrysler Voyager. The car has one white passenger door and Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Merritt is 40 years old, 5’5″ and weighs 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Her boyfriend is Charles Perkins. He is 40, 5’5″ and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and has a history of being abusive to children.

The missing children are:

Damara Croley, 13, 5’3″, 180 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red Ohio State shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, 5’1″, 120 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9, 4’5″, 80 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white top and blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8, 4’5″, 111 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Anyone with any information on this should contact their local authorities immediately.