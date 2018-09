Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Jalisa Roberts, 14, was last seen July 22 in Cleveland. That day she wore black and gray jogging pants, and a gray pullover.

If you know her whereabouts, please call police at 216-623-5262.

