Man who died off Lake Michigan pier was from Olmsted Falls

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — A man who died after being swept off a Lake Michigan pier in northern Michigan has been identified as an Ohio resident.

Frankfort police say he’s John Jarman Jr. of Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

Jarman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan, but he couldn’t be revived Saturday. There had been weekend warnings about waves and dangerous swimming conditions up and down the Lake Michigan coast, although the Frankfort pier wasn’t closed at the time.

The pier belongs to the Army Corps of Engineers. Frankfort Police Chief Robert Lozowski tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that he wants to discuss how to ensure safety while still keeping the pier accessible on high-wave days.

His family posted to a GoFundMe page that Jarman “left this earth doing what he loved: fishing with his son.” They are hoping to raise money to place a bench on the beach of the Frankfort Pier.