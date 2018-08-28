Lorain County Dog Kennel full, says it’s in desperate need of homes for pups

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Dog Kennel says it is full to capacity and in desperate need of homes for pups.

People can either adopt or foster one of the rescues.

According to the kennel’s Facebook page, there are absolutely no open cages for any more dogs.

The post says, “We have not put down dogs for space for just shy of 4 years. We do not want to start now…. We are pleading to owners to get their dogs – for potential adopters to adopt TODAY – for those considering fostering to PLEASE apply with a rescue TODAY.”

The shelter says staff and volunteers are doing all they can but the kennel is still full.

The Lorain County Dog Kennel is located on Hadaway Street in Elyria.

**CLICK HERE for more information including hours**