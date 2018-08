Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of school shootings across the country, a local company has filed a patent for cutting-edge robots that can actually detect weapons.

The robots were developed by Intellitronix, a technology firm based in Eastlake to assist with curriculum at schools.

The company says the robots already had face recognition technology, and concern about mass shootings prompted programmers to add a weapon detection function.

