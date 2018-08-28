Indians’ Corey Kluber shows off new look after wife calls off bet

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber is showing off his new look after his wife called off a bet.
The Indians’ ace tweeted a photo of half of his beard shaved and said, “Finally! I couldn’t shave fast enough after
@AmandaKluber called off our bet.”
According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Kluber hadn’t shaved since Christmas. Bastian said at the start of the season, Kluber made a bet with his wife; she didn’t think he could go the full season without shaving. “She finally caved and asked him to hack the beard off.”
And, it’s a good day for it, too, with temperatures in Cleveland in the 90s once again.