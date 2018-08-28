Highway patrol: Suspect flees troopers, causes crashes with vehicles and school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people were taken into custody after a suspect fled Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and caused several crashes.

On Tuesday afternoon, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations and the vehicle didn't stop.

According to the highway patrol, a pursuit was initiated and OSP aviation quickly got into position to watch the suspect's vehicle. Troopers disengaged and aviation continued observing the suspect for about 10 minutes.

The highway patrol said the suspect continued to drive recklessly with no troopers behind him. The suspect caused a minor crash with another vehicle, then fled again.

The suspect then entered onto Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland, where the vehicle ran a red light westbound, broadsided a vehicle and pushed it into a school bus at the intersection of Euclid and Cliffview Road.

Two people inside the suspect's vehicle took off on foot and were later apprehended.

The drivers of the vehicles that were struck both sustained minor injuries. There were two children on the school bus who were not hurt.