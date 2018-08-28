Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Fresh heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and whipped buffalo mozzarella cheese are the main ingredients in this delicious summer salad. Matt Mytro is the chef at Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills, but he also is participating in one of Northeast Ohio's top benefit events called 'Chefs Unbridled'. Chef's Unbridled raises important funds for the Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center.

Chef Mytro showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make his version of a caprese salad while he also explained what Chefs Unbridled is all about.