× Euclid police officer placed on paid administration suspension after off-duty arrest

EUCLID, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Euclid police officer has been placed on a paid administration suspension after being arrested while off duty in Willoughby.

Officer Todd Gauntner was placed on the leave after he reported the incident to his bosses, said Lt. Mitch Houser.

According to the Willoughby Municipal Court docket, Gauntner is facing a charge of using weapons while intoxicated. The incident happened last weekend, officials said.

This is not the first time Gauntner has had issues. The I-Team reported in 2016 that Gauntner had been suspended.

Gauntner was suspended at that time for 90 days. The 2016 suspension dealt with an incident that happened in late November 2015 at Sims Park in Euclid. A police report shows multiple rounds of gunfire could be heard. The report also shows a woman with Gauntner told police he was firing into the lake and “blowing off steam.”

That same report shows an officer approached Gauntner and asked how he was doing, and he responded, “Not good.”

At that time, Gauntner entered into a last-chance agreement with the city requiring him to meet certain conditions. The city says it can’t share that agreement with the I-Team since it includes medical records.

He’s due in court Thursday.

41.593105 -81.526787