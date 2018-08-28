× Download: would you pay a guest fee to attend a wedding?

A bride has cancelled her wedding after friends and family didn’t pony up some cash to pay for the $60,000 extravaganza she dreamed of.

According to Daily Mail, a Canadian bride named Susan posted to Facebook that she was cancelling her nuptials because her guests didn’t pay the $1,150 guest fee that had been requested.

“Our dream wedding amounts to 60K – all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.”

